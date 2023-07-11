Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

