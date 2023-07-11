Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

