Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $521,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.