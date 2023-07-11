Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 45,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $217,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

INTC stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

