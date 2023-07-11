Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

