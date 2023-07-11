Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

