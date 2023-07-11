Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.