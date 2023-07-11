Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 165,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

