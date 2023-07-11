Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

