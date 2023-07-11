Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

