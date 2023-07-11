Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.92 and its 200-day moving average is $411.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

