Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 516 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $298.13. The stock has a market cap of $753.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

