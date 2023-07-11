Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 671 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

