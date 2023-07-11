Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTMC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

