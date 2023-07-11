Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 99 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

