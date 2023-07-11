Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ICF stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

