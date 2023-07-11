Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,799 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

