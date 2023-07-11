Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Receives $8.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVEX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of EVE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.71. EVE has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

