Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Head to Head Comparison

Everest Re Group and SiriusPoint are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79% SiriusPoint -1.28% -1.59% -0.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $12.06 billion 0.00 $597.00 million $16.86 N/A SiriusPoint $2.48 billion 0.56 -$386.80 million ($0.38) -22.58

Volatility & Risk

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everest Re Group and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 1 4 1 3.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $429.67, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats SiriusPoint on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group



Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About SiriusPoint



SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

