Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WFC. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

