Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

