Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

