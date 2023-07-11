Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $240,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,316 shares of company stock worth $108,799,290. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.11. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $193.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

