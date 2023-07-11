FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Focused Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 4.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $129,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

NYSE FDX opened at $251.69 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $253.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.