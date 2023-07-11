Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

