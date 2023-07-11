Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,173 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

