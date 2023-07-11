Financial Contrast: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 4.44 $109.91 million $1.92 69.94 Atomera $380,000.00 567.21 -$17.44 million ($0.79) -11.18

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

59.6% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $140.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Atomera has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.53%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 7.14% 4.62% 4.03% Atomera N/A -90.43% -68.68%

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Atomera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for data center, optical, and communications network of oil and gas utilities. Its laser solutions are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

