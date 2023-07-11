Financial Contrast: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) & alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and alstria office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.39% 2.11% 1.16% alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and alstria office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 2 0 2.33 alstria office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

70.4% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and alstria office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.84 $48.32 million $0.47 71.36 alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than alstria office REIT.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats alstria office REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.5 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets.

