First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

