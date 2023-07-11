First Merchants Corp Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

