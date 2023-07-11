First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

