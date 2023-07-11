First Merchants Corp Sells 1,627 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

