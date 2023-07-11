First Merchants Corp Sells 288 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.