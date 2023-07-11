First National Bank of Hutchinson Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $463.05 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.30 and a 200-day moving average of $487.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $431.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

