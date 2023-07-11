First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $32.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

FQVLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.