First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) is one of 1,205 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors 375.44% 7.79% 4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund $20.52 million N/A 1.35 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors $215.66 million -$7.11 million -18.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 1,137.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors 1079 4642 6009 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 95.48%. Given First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund peers beat First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt securities of MLPs and MLP related entities, as well as in dividend paying growth stocks of other energy and energy utilities companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Alerian MLP Total Return Index, and Wells Fargo Midstream MLP Total Return Index. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was formed on October 15, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.