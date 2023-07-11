Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 4.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Fiserv worth $139,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $127.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.