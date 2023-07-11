FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.50.

FMC stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

