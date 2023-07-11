Focused Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $87,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 384,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.