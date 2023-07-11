Focused Investors LLC Has $137.95 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 4.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $137,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

