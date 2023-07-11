Focused Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 4.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $114,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $452.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.55 and a 200-day moving average of $462.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

