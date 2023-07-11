Focused Investors LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $104,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.28.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

