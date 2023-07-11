Focused Investors LLC Sells 53,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $256.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.