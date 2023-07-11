Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of FL stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

