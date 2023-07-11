Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 105.9% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 44.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

