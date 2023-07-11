Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

