Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

