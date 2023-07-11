Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,412 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

