Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

