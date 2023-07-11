Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,520 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 42,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 434,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

